Short Interest in Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Drops By 95.2%

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 95.2% from the June 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZPTAF. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Surge Energy from C$0.85 to C$0.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial cut Surge Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.88.

Shares of Surge Energy stock opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.50. Surge Energy has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.61.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

