Short Interest in Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Drops By 95.2%

Posted by on Jul 14th, 2021

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 95.2% from the June 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZPTAF. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Surge Energy from C$0.85 to C$0.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial cut Surge Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.88.

Shares of Surge Energy stock opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.50. Surge Energy has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.61.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

