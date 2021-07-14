Short Interest in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Decreases By 98.4%

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 82,600 shares, a decrease of 98.4% from the June 15th total of 5,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
GS stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $374.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,615,233. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $370.01. The Goldman Sachs Group has a twelve month low of $185.52 and a twelve month high of $393.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $127.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.48.
The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 45.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.46, for a total transaction of $1,862,300.00. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,440,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,544,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115,450 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $451,166,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 824.2% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,669,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $440,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,745 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 211.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,049,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $670,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 269.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,129,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $297,852,000 after acquiring an additional 823,571 shares during the last quarter. 71.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
GS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, July 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays set a $437.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.45.
About The Goldman Sachs Group
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.
