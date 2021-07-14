Short Interest in Tricon Residential Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Grows By 236.3%

Tricon Residential Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,300 shares, a growth of 236.3% from the June 15th total of 356,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 57.4 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TCNGF. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$17.00 to C$16.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.26.

Shares of OTCMKTS TCNGF opened at $11.55 on Wednesday. Tricon Residential has a 1-year low of $5.49 and a 1-year high of $11.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.13.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

