Short Interest in Trident Brands Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TDNT) Grows By 222.2%

Trident Brands Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TDNT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 222.2% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TDNT opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. Trident Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05.

About Trident Brands

Trident Brands Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on developing branded and private label consumer products and ingredients in the United States and Canada. The company offers branded consumer products in the functional nutrition and dietary supplement categories under the Brain Armor and P2N Peak Performance Nutrition brands, as well as private label sports nutrition items to various retailers.

