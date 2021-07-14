Short Interest in Trident Brands Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TDNT) Grows By 222.2%

Trident Brands Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TDNT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 222.2% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS TDNT opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. Trident Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05.
About Trident Brands
