Short Interest in Ube Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF) Grows By 223.3%

Ube Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,200 shares, a growth of 223.3% from the June 15th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS:UBEOF opened at $21.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.51. Ube Industries has a twelve month low of $21.51 and a twelve month high of $21.51.
Ube Industries Company Profile
