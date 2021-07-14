Short Interest in Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF) Rises By 400.0%

Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

UBAAF stock opened at $2.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.63. Urbana has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.86.

About Urbana

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.

