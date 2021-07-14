Short Interest in Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF) Rises By 400.0%

Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
UBAAF stock opened at $2.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.63. Urbana has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.86.
About Urbana
