Short Interest in Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Grows By 320.0%

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 320.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Oddo Bhf upgraded Vallourec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Vallourec in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vallourec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vallourec has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Get Vallourec alerts:

Shares of VLOWY opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.36. Vallourec has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $842.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Vallourec had a negative return on equity of 63.70% and a negative net margin of 39.32%. Equities research analysts predict that Vallourec will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Vallourec Company Profile

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for oil and gas, industry, and power generation in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; casings; tubings; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes, onshore rigid line pipes, specialized tubes, and process tubes for transportation of oil and gas; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections for the processing of industrial fluids and hydrocarbons.

Further Reading: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vallourec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vallourec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.