Short Interest in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Rises By 217.4%

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 522,500 shares, a growth of 217.4% from the June 15th total of 164,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,846,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $2,452,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 230,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,205,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $61.43 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.50. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $61.36 and a one year high of $62.21.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.017 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

