Short Interest in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Grows By 261.8%

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, an increase of 261.8% from the June 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDW opened at $80.31 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $79.20 and a 52 week high of $82.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.89.

Get Vanguard Total World Bond ETF alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.089 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $99,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Change Path LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $257,000.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.