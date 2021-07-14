Short Interest in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Expands By 346.4%

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 346.4% from the June 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of NYSE:WEA opened at $14.58 on Wednesday. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.84 and a fifty-two week high of $14.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.56.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd.
About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
Recommended Story: What is a capital gains distribution?
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.