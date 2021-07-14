Short Interest in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Expands By 346.4%

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 346.4% from the June 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:WEA opened at $14.58 on Wednesday. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.84 and a fifty-two week high of $14.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.56.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 2.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 4,268 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,348,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,951,000 after purchasing an additional 106,944 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 10.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $844,000.

About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

