Showcase (SHO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $162,883.00

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. Showcase has a market cap of $398,722.45 and approximately $162,883.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Showcase coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0207 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Showcase has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00042582 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.78 or 0.00114822 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.94 or 0.00151773 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,054.56 or 1.00451635 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $312.94 or 0.00951014 BTC.

Showcase Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,254,818 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Showcase Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Showcase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Showcase using one of the exchanges listed above.

