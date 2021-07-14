Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Jonathan Oringer Sells 12,619 Shares

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 12,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total value of $1,295,087.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 13,015,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,786,512.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jonathan Oringer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 8th, Jonathan Oringer sold 28,378 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $2,845,178.28.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Jonathan Oringer sold 10,249 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total value of $1,026,334.86.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Jonathan Oringer sold 8,722 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $801,900.68.

On Monday, June 7th, Jonathan Oringer sold 16,506 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $1,514,425.50.

On Friday, June 4th, Jonathan Oringer sold 14,065 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total value of $1,276,680.05.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Jonathan Oringer sold 52,522 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.05, for a total value of $4,834,650.10.

On Monday, May 3rd, Jonathan Oringer sold 67,975 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $6,028,702.75.

NYSE:SSTK traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.70. 166,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,800. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.43. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.09. Shutterstock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.06 and a twelve month high of $104.57.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $183.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.67 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.58%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 628.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 64.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SSTK shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Shutterstock from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Shutterstock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.71.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

