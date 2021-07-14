Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Up to $16.73

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.73, but opened at $17.25. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $17.43, with a volume of 45,250 shares changing hands.

SBSW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Sunday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 236.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.33% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile (NYSE:SBSW)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

