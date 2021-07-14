Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €46.40 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) received a €46.40 ($54.59) target price from analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 14.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Siemens Healthineers has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €51.57 ($60.67).

SHL stock traded down €0.18 ($0.21) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €54.00 ($63.53). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 670,966 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $60.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €48.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.67, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.60. Siemens Healthineers has a 12 month low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a 12 month high of €52.56 ($61.84).

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

