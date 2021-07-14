Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Short Interest Up 311.5% in June

Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100,400 shares, an increase of 311.5% from the June 15th total of 24,400 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Sierra Oncology stock opened at $21.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $264.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.01. Sierra Oncology has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $23.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.61.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.10). On average, research analysts predict that Sierra Oncology will post -6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen George Dilly bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $89,150.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $89,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,208,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,164,000. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 318,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Sierra Oncology in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile

Sierra Oncology, Inc researches, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis.

