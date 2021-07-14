Signata (SATA) Price Tops $0.0954 on Exchanges

Signata (CURRENCY:SATA) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 14th. During the last seven days, Signata has traded down 24.8% against the US dollar. One Signata coin can currently be bought for about $0.0954 or 0.00000294 BTC on exchanges. Signata has a total market capitalization of $1.89 million and $32,230.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00051245 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00015206 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.01 or 0.00823616 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000376 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005414 BTC.

About Signata

Signata (SATA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,794,019 coins. Signata’s official Twitter account is @congruentlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signata project aims to deliver a full suite of blockchain-powered identity and access control solutions, including hardware token integration and a marketplace of smart contracts for integration with 3rd party service providers. Signata (SATA) token will serve a number of purposes. In future releases of the platform the SATA tokens will be used to interact with a platform of smart contract-based decentralized identity services that Signata is currently developing – both as core internal capabilities for the product, but additionally as on-and-off-chain anonymity preserving systems that external applications can integrate and consume to build an identity ecosystem unbound by central authorities. This new platform will be known as the Identity Guard & Anonymity Framework (IdGAF). “

Signata Coin Trading

