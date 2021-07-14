Signature Chain Market Capitalization Tops $1.95 Million (SIGN)

Signature Chain (CURRENCY:SIGN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. During the last seven days, Signature Chain has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. Signature Chain has a total market cap of $1.95 million and $950.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Signature Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Signature Chain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00051287 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00015637 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $281.09 or 0.00855038 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000380 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005427 BTC.

About Signature Chain

Signature Chain (SIGN) is a coin. It was first traded on June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

Buying and Selling Signature Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signature Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Signature Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Signature Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Signature Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Signature Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.