Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CEO Sells $508,750.00 in Stock

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total value of $508,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ SILK traded down $1.97 on Wednesday, reaching $44.49. The stock had a trading volume of 499,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,726. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 10.11 and a quick ratio of 9.37. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $75.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.39 and a beta of 1.48.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.09. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 42.37% and a negative net margin of 61.58%. The firm had revenue of $20.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SILK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 12.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 396,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,099,000 after buying an additional 45,319 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 104.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 18,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 9,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.20.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

