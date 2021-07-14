Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Short Interest Update

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 97.3% from the June 15th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 464,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of SLVRF opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.56. Silver One Resources has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $0.75.
About Silver One Resources
