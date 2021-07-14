Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Short Interest Update

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 97.3% from the June 15th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 464,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SLVRF opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.56. Silver One Resources has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $0.75.

About Silver One Resources

Silver One Resources Inc, through its subsidiary, acquires, explores for, and develops silver properties in Mexico, Canada, and the United States. The company holds an option to acquire a 100%-interest in its flagship project the Candelaria Silver project located in Nevada. It also holds interests in the PeÃ±asco Quemado in the state of Sonora, La Frazada in the state of Nayarit, and Pluton in the state of Durango.

