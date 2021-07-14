SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Stock Price Down 0.5%

SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL)’s stock price was down 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$8.08 and last traded at C$8.52. Approximately 246,455 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 156,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SIL shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$14.00 target price on SilverCrest Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bankshares raised their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.71.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The stock has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -83.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.52.

In related news, Director Graham Campbell Thody sold 61,500 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.03, for a total value of C$739,845.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 343,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,133,159.13.

About SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL)

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.