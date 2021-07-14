Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC) Short Interest Update

Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 260.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

QQC stock opened at $30.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.26. Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $30.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th.

