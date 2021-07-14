Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLO) Trading Down 2.2%

Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLO) traded down 2.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.64 and last traded at $13.68. 17,148 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 9,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.99.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.96.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.91% of Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

