Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VFIN) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VFIN) dropped 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.23 and last traded at $11.23. Approximately 721 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 7,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.28.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.42.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VFIN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.62% of Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

