Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Short Interest Down 89.8% in June

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 89.8% from the June 15th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SGAPY opened at $16.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.70. Singapore Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $14.66 and a 12-month high of $19.59.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be issued a $0.161 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd.

Singapore Telecommunications Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services to consumers and small businesses in Singapore, Australia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Group Consumer, Group Enterprise, and Group Digital Life.

