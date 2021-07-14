SingularityNET Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.71 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGIX) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 14th. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $197.74 million and $3.71 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One SingularityNET coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000694 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00051722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00015719 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.86 or 0.00855025 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000376 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005341 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 867,156,743 coins. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

SingularityNET Coin Trading

