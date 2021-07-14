SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY) Short Interest Down 94.1% in June

SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 94.1% from the June 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:SITIY opened at $37.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.88. SITC International has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $44.51.

Get SITC International alerts:

About SITC International

SITC International Holdings Company Limited, a shipping logistics company, provides integrated transportation and logistics solutions in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Container Shipping and Logistics; and Dry Bulk and Others.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SITC International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITC International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.