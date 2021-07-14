Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.00.

SKX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

In related news, Director Morton D. Erlich sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $289,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $488,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,820,813. Corporate insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 535.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 291.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 14.5% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 995.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 2,392.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SKX opened at $49.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.39. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52-week low of $27.52 and a 52-week high of $53.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.88 and a beta of 1.44.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.