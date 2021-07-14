Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,841,476 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 218,008 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.17% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $76,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 203,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,322,000 after acquiring an additional 36,278 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 247,752 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 35,735.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,623,822 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,729,000 after acquiring an additional 49,906 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 15.8% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 81,199 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 11,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard Siskind sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $491,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 165,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,155,530.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $100,413.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 282,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,739,392.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,820,813. Corporate insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $49.04 on Wednesday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.52 and a 12-month high of $53.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 52.17 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.39.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Skechers U.S.A. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

