Skrumble Network Market Cap Hits $1.88 Million (SKM)

Skrumble Network (CURRENCY:SKM) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One Skrumble Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Skrumble Network has a total market cap of $1.88 million and $138,459.00 worth of Skrumble Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Skrumble Network has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Skrumble Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00051940 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00015769 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.68 or 0.00862106 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000380 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005449 BTC.

Skrumble Network Coin Profile

Skrumble Network is a coin. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Skrumble Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,680,996 coins. Skrumble Network’s official Twitter account is @skrumblehq and its Facebook page is accessible here . Skrumble Network’s official website is skrumble.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Skrumble Network blockchain and application allows users to perform communications and financial transactions securely. SKM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Skrumble Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Skrumble Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skrumble Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skrumble Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Skrumble Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Skrumble Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Skrumble Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.