Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 570,919 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 4,705,429 shares.The stock last traded at $44.10 and had previously closed at $43.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Slack Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.94.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.44. The firm has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.98 million. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 25.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel David Schellhase sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $146,052.06. Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 109,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $4,837,175.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,202,471 shares in the company, valued at $53,221,366.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 421,193 shares of company stock worth $18,092,293 over the last quarter. 26.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WORK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Slack Technologies by 311.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 11,779 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Slack Technologies by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 12,709 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Slack Technologies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,651,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,980,000 after purchasing an additional 106,131 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Slack Technologies by 9,516.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 421,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,787,000 after purchasing an additional 416,721 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its position in Slack Technologies by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

