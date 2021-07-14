Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Given Outperform Rating at CIBC

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at CIBC in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$38.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ZZZ. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sleep Country Canada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.14.

TSE ZZZ traded up C$0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$28.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,928. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87. Sleep Country Canada has a twelve month low of C$15.46 and a twelve month high of C$35.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$30.22.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$183.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$162.05 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.3399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

