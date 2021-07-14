SLM (SLM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st. Analysts expect SLM to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $331.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.07 million. SLM had a net margin of 49.65% and a return on equity of 58.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect SLM to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM opened at $20.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. SLM has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $21.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.38%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SLM shares. raised their target price on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of SLM from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.