SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.05.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Compass Point raised SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in SLR Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SLR Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SLRC opened at $19.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.88. SLR Investment has a one year low of $15.08 and a one year high of $19.69.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $35.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.39 million. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 90.14%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SLR Investment will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.54%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 117.14%.

SLR Investment Company Profile

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

