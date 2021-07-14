SmartCash (SMART) Hits Market Cap of $7.26 Million

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 14th. One SmartCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SmartCash has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. SmartCash has a market capitalization of $7.26 million and $161,946.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SmartCash

SmartCash (SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

SmartCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

