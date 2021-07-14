SmartETFs Sustainable Energy II ETF (BATS:SULR) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of SmartETFs Sustainable Energy II ETF (BATS:SULR) were down 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.54 and last traded at $32.54. Approximately 389 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $32.72.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.23.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SmartETFs Sustainable Energy II ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in SmartETFs Sustainable Energy II ETF (BATS:SULR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

