Smartlands Network 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $85,288.00 (SLT)

Smartlands Network (CURRENCY:SLT) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 14th. Smartlands Network has a market capitalization of $22.30 million and $85,288.00 worth of Smartlands Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smartlands Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.37 or 0.00013302 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Smartlands Network has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00051814 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00015729 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $281.81 or 0.00857283 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000377 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005354 BTC.

Smartlands Network Coin Profile

Smartlands Network (CRYPTO:SLT) is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. Smartlands Network’s total supply is 7,186,785 coins and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 coins. Smartlands Network’s official Twitter account is @renmaibao . The official website for Smartlands Network is smartlands.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Social Lending Network is a financial loan ecosystem built on blockchain technology with the aim of establishing an efficient and convenient financial loan token. SLN platform offers to its users' different use cases being the main ones a decentralised digital wallet, identity authentication and a social network to the participants. Social Lending Network issued the SLT token. SLT token is an Ethereum based token (ERC20) that will allow the users to apply to Credit Lending, Collateral Lending, Wealth Management and Distributed ABS. “

