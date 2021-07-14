Smartshare 24 Hour Volume Hits $13,411.00 (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. During the last seven days, Smartshare has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. One Smartshare coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Smartshare has a market capitalization of $576,391.51 and $13,411.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Smartshare alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00030019 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00030619 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000045 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000078 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

SSP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Smartshare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smartshare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.