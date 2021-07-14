Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $278.09.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Snowflake from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $312.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Get Snowflake alerts:

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.78, for a total value of $7,090,909.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,007,033.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 61,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.80, for a total value of $14,530,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 740,146 shares of company stock valued at $179,821,151. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,512,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $264.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $78.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.64. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $184.71 and a 1 year high of $429.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $236.12.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.16 million. Research analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.