Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:IPOD)

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 2,982 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,461% compared to the typical volume of 191 put options.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV stock opened at $10.23 on Wednesday. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $18.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.39.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 51.2% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the first quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. 32.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

