SONM Market Capitalization Reaches $58.77 Million (SNM)

SONM (CURRENCY:SNM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 14th. During the last seven days, SONM has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar. SONM has a total market capitalization of $58.77 million and approximately $142,489.00 worth of SONM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SONM coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000478 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SONM Profile

SONM (SNM) is a coin. Its launch date was June 15th, 2017. SONM’s total supply is 444,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 359,600,000 coins. SONM’s official website is sonm.com . SONM’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SONM is /r/SONM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SONM is a a multi-purpose decentralized supercomputer for general purpose computing, allowig users to monetize their idle hardware and providing services that range from site hosting to scientific calculations. The SONM project implements a fog computing structure instead of a costly cloud structure, reducing middlemen fees. The SNM token is required to buy and sell computational power in the SONM network. “

SONM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SONM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SONM using one of the exchanges listed above.

