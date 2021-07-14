Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Short Interest Update

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 427.3% from the June 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SONVY opened at $73.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.54 and a beta of 0.73. Sonova has a 1 year low of $41.91 and a 1 year high of $78.06.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.413 per share. This is a positive change from Sonova’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Sonova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

SONVY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sonova from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

About Sonova

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The company offers wireless communication products, rechargeable hearing aids, and professional audiological care services.

