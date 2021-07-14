South Star Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:STSBF) Stock Price Up 3.9%

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF) rose 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 22,187 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 31,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.16.

About South Star Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:STSBF)

South Star Battery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It is developing the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil. The company was formerly known as South Star Mining Corp.

