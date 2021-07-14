South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 337,300 shares, an increase of 221.9% from the June 15th total of 104,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SOUHY. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of South32 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Macquarie raised South32 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded South32 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of South32 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South32 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Get South32 alerts:

Shares of SOUHY opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.31. South32 has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $12.17.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.