Southern Empire Resources (CVE:SMP) Stock Price Up 25%

Southern Empire Resources Corp. (CVE:SMP)’s share price traded up 25% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 177,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 152% from the average session volume of 70,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.42 target price on Southern Empire Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90.

Southern Empire Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold deposits in North America. It has an option to acquire 75% interest in the Oro Cruz Property covering 2,160 hectares located in the Cargo Muchacho mountains of Imperial County, southeast California. The company also owns an 85% interest in the Eastgate Gold Project with 101 unpatented BLM lode mining claims covering 817 hectares located in Churchill County, Nevada.

