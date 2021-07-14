SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (NYSEARCA:SPRE) Stock Price Down 1.2%

SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (NYSEARCA:SPRE) shares dropped 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.25 and last traded at $24.29. Approximately 3,445 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 8,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.59.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.19.

