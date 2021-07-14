S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $434.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on S&P Global from $460.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 target price on the stock.

S&P Global stock opened at $408.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $392.55. The company has a market capitalization of $98.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.97. S&P Global has a 12-month low of $303.50 and a 12-month high of $419.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. Research analysts predict that S&P Global will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,499,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 14,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRB Corp bought a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $772,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

