Spark Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:SFDPF) Trading 10.8% Higher

Spark Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:SFDPF) shares traded up 10.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.95 and last traded at $1.95. 600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 9,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.77.

About Spark Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:SFDPF)

Spark Infrastructure Group is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the regulated utility infrastructure markets across the globe. It aims for a balanced portfolio. The firm's earnings are supported by growth in underlying assets and through sustainable investments in high value, unregulated opportunities.

