Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Short Interest Update

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, an increase of 252.7% from the June 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SPKKY opened at $17.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Spark New Zealand has a 52-week low of $14.75 and a 52-week high of $17.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spark New Zealand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; Internet TV; cloud, security, and service management services; procurement and partner services; and managed data and networks services.

