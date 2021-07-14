SparksPay (SPK) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10.00

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded up 55.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. During the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 26.6% lower against the dollar. One SparksPay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SparksPay has a market capitalization of $39,776.65 and $10.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000062 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000104 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SparksPay (SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,249,183 coins and its circulating supply is 10,142,630 coins. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling SparksPay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

