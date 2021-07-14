SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 522,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,390 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.44% of SpartanNash worth $10,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SpartanNash during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 485.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 9,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

Shares of SPTN stock opened at $18.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.80. SpartanNash has a 1-year low of $15.75 and a 1-year high of $23.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.87.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

SpartanNash Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 68,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN).

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.